Kirk Cousins was looking for an opportunity to revamp his career when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons. After being the star of the Minnesota Vikings, the quarterback chose to leave the team and signed Arthur Blank’s offer: a four-year, $180 million contract.

The goal was very clear. Become the leader of a franchise desperately seeking to win the first Super Bowl in its history. Cousins would be the key piece for the new head coach, Raheem Morris.

However, the results have not been as expected. The Falcons hold a 7-7 record and could miss the playoffs in a division dominated by Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Because of this, a key decision has been made by Morris.

Who will be Falcons’ starting quarterback?

Michael Penix Jr. will be the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in the game against the New York Giants. The team’s front office knew this was the Plan B ever since they surprised the NFL by drafting him with the No. 8 overall pick.

Given this scenario, the big question is how Cousins would react to being replaced by a rookie. Kirk displayed great maturity and assured that he would support the young prospect from Washington in every way possible.

“It’s pro football and there’s a standard that I have for myself, that the team has for me, that, unfortunately, I wasn’t playing up to that standard consistently enough. And so, it is what it is, and you roll with it and now you still get ready. One play away kind of a thing and support Mike and just try to help our team be able to find a way to win these last three to get in the playoffs. That’s what it’s all about. Just let him know I’d be in his corner and supporting him and trying to help him any way I can.”