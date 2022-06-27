With the 2022 MLB season advancing, some teams are trying to get the best players in their rosters to do a readjustment and seek for a spot in the Playoffs. Now, it is turn for Carlos Santana to change his locations and move to the Seattle Mariners, who made a deal with the Kansas City Royals for his services.

There is a newcomer in Seattle. The Mariners made some movements in their roster in order to get the best possible and available players in order to reach the Playoffs. Now, the ones from the West of the American League of the MLB have acquired Carlos Santana from the Kansas City Royals in an ambitious trade.

With the season entering its second half, multiple teams are trying to get the best pieces available in order to advance. The Mariners are not in the best spot as they are fourth in the AL West with a 34-40 record. They are not far from Playoffs spots, that's why they went to the market to search for a player that could help them with the main objective.

Regarding Santana's former team, the Kansas City Royals seems to be in a reestructure for next season. In the AL Central, the 2015 World Champions are at the bottom with a 26-45 record, 13.5 wins away from Minnesota. It is unlikely for them to reach Playoffs, so they are now probably thinking in how they will face the 2023 campaign.

What was the deal in the trade between Royals and Mariners for Carlos Santana?

The Mariners acquired the rights for first basemand and dessignated hitter Carlos Santana and some cash for the right-handers Wyatt Mills and Williams Fleming. The Royals made this deal in order to give Vincent Paquantino, a top prospect from Triple-A, an opportunity in the first team.