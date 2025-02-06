MLB Rumors: Alex Bregman reportedly holding out for long-term deal in free agency

Alex Bregman is still waiting for the contract he believes is right in MLB free agency. The third baseman remains firm in his stance, refusing to consider short-term deals while seeking a contract of at least six or seven years, according to the latest reports from Bob Nightengale.

This approach aligns with Bregman’s expectations, as he was once regarded as one of the league’s premier third basemen. However, his offensive production has slightly declined in recent seasons.

“Free agent third baseman Alex Bregman still has no interest in a short-term contract and seeks a 6- or 7-year deal,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter, emphasizing that the star infielder remains steadfast in his pursuit of a long-term commitment despite the current market conditions.

A challenging market for Bregman in MLB

Last season, several free agents opted for short-term contracts, with some even waiting until spring training to sign. Now in his 30s, Bregman is looking for a long-term deal that ensures financial security and stability.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros flies out against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on October 02, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

However, the current market dynamics may force him to reconsider his stance. If he doesn’t receive the offers he expects, he might have to accept a short-term contract to prove his value and position himself for a better deal in the future.

What’s next for Bregman?

With spring training approaching, time is running out. Bregman will need to make a decision soon to secure a roster spot and begin the season with his new MLB team.