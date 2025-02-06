The uncertainty is over—Pete Alonso is staying in New York to join forces with Juan Soto. The New York Mets and their star slugger have agreed to a two-year, $54 million contract, according to multiple reports. The deal includes a $10 million signing bonus and an opt-out clause after the first season, allowing Alonso the flexibility to re-enter MLB free agency next year.

According to Jeff Passan on X (formerly Twitter), “Pete Alonso’s deal with the New York Mets, which is pending a physical, is for two years and includes an opt-out after the first season. He’ll make $30 million this year.“

“In total, Pete Alonso’s deal is guaranteed to be worth $54 million over two years, sources tell ESPN,” Passan added, providing further details on how the agreement with the Mets is structured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alonso has been a cornerstone of the Mets’ lineup since his electrifying rookie season in 2019, when he shattered the rookie home run record with 53 and won the NL Rookie of the Year award. Now entering his seventh MLB season, he remains one of the league’s most feared power hitters.

Mets: A boost for the offense and a relief for fans

Despite speculation about his future, Alonso and the Mets ultimately reached an agreement, a decision that will surely be welcomed by New York fans, who view him as a franchise icon.

Advertisement

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after an an two-RBI single against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Citi Field on June 29, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Although his offensive production dipped slightly in 2024—posting a .240 batting average with 34 home runs—Alonso remains an elite slugger. With a career .249 average and 192 home runs, his ability to change games with his power is undeniable.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso faces decision amidst tense negotiations with Mets, Scott Boras

Mets-Alonso: A win-win deal

The two-year contract with an opt-out provides flexibility for both sides. Alonso’s return strengthens the Mets’ lineup, especially after the acquisition of Juan Soto. With a revamped and ambitious roster, the Mets aim to maximize their potential and finally chase a long-awaited World Series title.