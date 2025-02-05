One of the most sought-after free agents in the MLB market continues to receive offers. Two-time All-Star Alex Bregman has spent his entire career with the Houston Astros, but recent comments from the team’s front office suggest a potential shift in his future.

Astros general manager Dana Brown appeared to indicate that the team may have “lost” Bregman, according to journalist Chandler Rome. “During his address at the team’s annual media luncheon, Dana Brown twice referred to Alex Bregman in the past tense, once saying that the team ‘lost Bregman,‘” Rome reported.

When asked for clarification, Brown responded, “We’re continuing to have internal conversations because he’s still available.” Brown also mentioned he hasn’t spoken to Scott Boras recently and added, “I don’t know. Jim [Crane] hasn’t told me. I’m sure Jim would’ve told me.” These ambiguous statements have sparked considerable uncertainty regarding Bregman’s future.

After the Houston Astros reportedly decided not to improve their six-year, $156 million offer, Bregman left the door open for other teams. Earlier this week, the Boston Red Sox entered the conversation with a four-year offer, but they are not the only team in the running. According to multiple reports, the Chicago Cubs have also presented a proposal for the Gold Glove winner.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Minute Maid Park on June 03, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Cubs join Bregman sweepstakes

The Chicago Cubs have emerged as strong competitors in the Bregman race. “Sources confirm that the Cubs have offered Alex Bregman a four-year contract, with opt-outs, valued at over $100 million,” reported Jacob Zanolla of RealCubsInsider. This offer is a serious challenge for the Red Sox and positions the Cubs as a legitimate contender for Bregman’s services.

Bregman’s market value

Bregman’s consistent performance and versatility make him an invaluable asset to any MLB team looking to enhance their infield and offensive lineup. The competition for his signature is heating up, and the coming days will be pivotal in determining his future in Major League Baseball.