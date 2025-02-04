Alex Bregman has yet to sign with an MLB team, and this time, Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy has been direct about the situation. While he has avoided discussing specific negotiations, his statements hint at some details regarding the team’s potential offer for the star third baseman.

Despite Kennedy’s remarks, the Red Sox have been considered one of the top contenders to sign Bregman. Last week, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that Boston and the Detroit Tigers were emerging as the favorites to land him.

With the Tigers strengthening their roster for the 2025 season, the competition for Bregman could come down to these two teams. Detroit surprised many with a strong performance last season, while the Red Sox finished with an 81-81 record, missing the postseason for the third straight year.

What did the Red Sox president say about Bregman?

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy was clear when addressing Bregman’s situation: “I’m not allowed to talk about any specific free agent negotiations or anything, but given that he’s unsigned, I think that speaks for itself,” he said, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros fields a bunt that went for a hit in the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on September 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

That stance contrasts with reports that Bregman is seeking a long-term contract, something the Red Sox appear reluctant to offer. According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, the Houston Astros previously offered Bregman a six-year deal, which he declined.

Does Bregman fit in with the Red Sox?

The two-time All-Star is coming off a season in which he hit .260 with 26 home runs and a .768 OPS. While he hasn’t matched his 2019 numbers—when he finished second in AL MVP voting with 41 home runs, 119 walks, and an 8.9 bWAR—he remains a consistent offensive presence.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has even expressed a vision of Bregman playing second base for the team. “I’ve always envisioned Alex as a Gold Glove second baseman,” Cora said on MLB Network last January.

Bregman’s future on the free agent market

Bregman’s future remains uncertain, and his final decision will significantly impact the MLB landscape. ESPN’s Jeff Passan suggested on the Talkin’ Baseball podcast that Boston may not be as strong a contender for Bregman as previously thought, stating, “I don’t know that he’s going to end up in Boston at this point.”

