The Yankees are enjoying a fantastic run in the 2022 MLB season, and they owe that to Aaron Judge. But his contract expires at the end of the year, and franchise icon Alex Rodriguez is not sure he'll return to New York for next season.

The Yankees have been waiting for a season like this for years. The expectations are through the roof in New York, as Aaron Boone's men are comfortably in control of the American League East at .716, also the best in MLB.

Their great campaign, however, couldn't be explained without Aaron Judge. The star right fielder is enjoying his best season in the majors, leading the league in home runs made with 29 long balls to his name.

Before Opening Day, Judge turned down a massive offer from the team, later agreeing to a one-year, $19m deal to avoid arbitration. Though the Yankees are expected to break the bank to re-sign him in the offseason, Alex Rodriguez is not so sure that Judge will return.

Alex Rodriguez believes it's a 50% chance that Aaron Judge re-signs with Yankees

“This is a perfect storm," Rodriguez said on The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, via ClutchPoints. "The most iconic player in our game today, that’s lacking big, unique, iconic players. And the most iconic franchise in the world, the New York Yankees. This is a marriage made in heaven. But they both gambled and I think that it’s going to cost the New York Yankees a fortune. And I handicap it that it’s about a 50 percent chance that he comes back to the Yankees.”

Of course, keeping Judge will not come cheap for the Yankees, yet it's an effort that would make sense. Rodriguez may have a fair point, but there's still a lot of time to see how this plays out.