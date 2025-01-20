After days of uncertainty for Toronto Blue Jays fans, the team has reportedly made a significant move by acquiring an All-Star player to bolster their roster and support Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in their pursuit of the 2025 MLB title. This acquisition addresses the void left by Roki Sasaki, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The offseason has become a critical period for MLB franchises to strengthen their lineups, with many top-tier teams aggressively pursuing free agents. According to reports, the Blue Jays have successfully secured a key player through free agency, an addition that could reinforce the club’s commitment to retaining their cornerstone star, Guerrero Jr., amid interest from rival teams.

MLB insider Jon Morosi broke the news, citing sources that the deal is nearing completion. “Anthony Santander and Blue Jays are in agreement pending physical, sources say,” Morosi reported on his X account, signaling Santander’s impending arrival in Toronto.

Santander’s addition not only addresses the Blue Jays’ need for a marquee player but also provides much-needed support for Guerrero Jr. as the team looks to enhance its competitiveness. With this move, Toronto positions itself to contend with MLB‘s storied franchises in the upcoming season.

Anthony Santander #25 of the Baltimore Orioles advances to third base on a fielder’s choice against the Kansas City Royals hit by Ryan O’Hearn (not pictured) during the fourth inning of Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 02, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Blue Jays reportedly secure Santander on five-year deal

While the official announcement is pending, reports have already unveiled the details of Santander’s contract with the Blue Jays. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Venezuelan slugger has agreed to a five-year deal worth over $90 million. Passan shared the news on his X account, highlighting the Blue Jays’ significant investment in Santander as they bolster their roster for the upcoming MLB season.

“Anthony Santander’s deal with the Blue Jays is for five years and more than $90 million, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported. The Blue Jays expect Santander to bring his proven offensive firepower and defensive consistency to Toronto, aiming for a standout performance in 2025.

Santander’s stellar track record in Baltimore

Over eight productive seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, Santander established himself as one of the most reliable right fielders in the league. Appearing in 746 regular-season games, he hit an impressive 155 home runs. His most recent season was a career highlight, as he slugged 44 homers and tallied 140 hits.

In addition to his power at the plate, Santander has consistently contributed in other facets of the game. He has scored 383 career runs, including a career-high 91 in the 2024 season. Across his MLB tenure, he has recorded 644 strikeouts and 144 stolen bases, with 58 steals coming in his latest campaign, a testament to his growing versatility on the basepaths.

