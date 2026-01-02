MLB Rumors: NY Mets’ reason for passing on Tatsuya Imai revealed

The New York Mets’ offseason strategy continues to raise questions as the organization searches for clarity around its most pressing need: stabilizing the starting rotation. With spring training approaching and several notable arms already off the board, the lack of decisive movement has fueled growing uncertainty around the club’s direction.

That uncertainty intensified when Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai agreed to a three-year deal with the Houston Astros. Imai had been viewed externally as a logical fit for the Mets, given both their rotation needs and the relatively moderate contract length required to secure him.

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, however, the Mets ultimately chose not to pursue Imai due to internal concerns about his projected impact at the major league level. “The Mets still need starting pitching, but sources said the club wasn’t sold on Imai as an impact starter,” Feinsand wrote for MLB.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also added, “President of baseball operations David Stearns has shied away from signing pitchers for more than three years, which would have made Imai an ideal target had he felt strongly about his ability to make a successful move to the majors. The top starters out there — namely (Framber) Valdez and (Ranger) Suárez — are likely to command longer-term deals, so it remains to be seen whether Stearns will go all-in for one of them or look elsewhere, possibly the trade market.”

@MLB

Advertisement

Why the Mets passed on Imai

The report underscores a consistent theme in Stearns’ tenure: caution when committing guaranteed years to pitching. While Imai’s contract length aligned with that philosophy on paper, the Mets’ internal evaluations appear to have outweighed the structural fit.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade rumors gain momentum amid Cody Bellinger uncertainty

Rotation questions intensify as options dwindle

Passing on Imai leaves the Mets facing a narrowing market. High-end starters such as Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez are widely expected to seek longer-term commitments, potentially putting them at odds with Stearns’ preferred roster-building model.

Advertisement

SurveyWhat should the Mets prioritize next to address their rotation concerns? What should the Mets prioritize next to address their rotation concerns? already voted 0 people

As the calendar turns toward February, the margin for patience continues to shrink. Without a credible plan to reinforce the rotation—either through free agency or the trade market—the Mets risk entering the season with unresolved weaknesses that could quickly derail their playoff ambitions.

Advertisement