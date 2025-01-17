MLB Rumors: Blue Jays could trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Red Sox in prospects deal

The Toronto Blue Jays are at a pivotal crossroads with their star first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. As the window to secure him on a long-term extension narrows, MLB trade rumors are intensifying, hinting at the possibility of a blockbuster deal.

Guerrero Jr., eligible for free agency after the 2025 season, leaves the Blue Jays with a difficult choice: commit to a long-term extension and risk potential financial constraints or capitalize on his current value by trading him before he departs.

During an appearance on Abriendo Sports, Guerrero Jr. stated his willingness to negotiate an extension until the first full day of spring training, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. However, this announcement has done little to quiet the growing speculation about a potential trade. Reports indicate that while the team is actively exploring extension options, the likelihood of a trade increases if a deal isn’t finalized soon.

A bold proposal: Guerrero Jr. to Boston

One intriguing trade scenario comes from Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, who proposed sending Guerrero Jr. to the Boston Red Sox. “The team should have the money for it, and Guerrero probably wouldn’t need to be sold on Fenway Park,” wrote Rymer. Guerrero Jr. boasts a 1.054 OPS at Fenway Park compared to a .823 OPS at the Rogers Centre.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting an RBI double in the eighth inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on June 29, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

While a direct swap for Triston Casas might appear feasible, Rymer acknowledged the imbalance in trade value between the two players. Instead, he suggested a deal involving Guerrero Jr. in exchange for Boston’s No. 4 and No. 7 prospects, as ranked by MLB Pipeline. “The 19-year-old [Mikey] Arias, in particular, has legitimate upside,” Rymer noted. “Even if he never hits for much power, he profiles as a slick-fielding shortstop with a reliable stick.”

A franchise-defining decision

Trading Guerrero Jr. would undoubtedly send shockwaves through the Blue Jays’ fanbase. Beyond being a star player, he represents a cornerstone of the team’s identity and is a beloved figure among fans. However, the potential return of young, controllable talent could help replenish the Blue Jays’ farm system and set them up for future success.

The next few weeks will be crucial for the Blue Jays as they navigate this high-stakes situation. Will they secure Guerrero Jr. with a long-term deal and solidify his future in Toronto? Or will they opt for a MLB trade, signaling a new direction for the franchise?