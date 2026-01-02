Myles Garrett makes something clear about Shedeur Sanders’ Browns expectations amid Kevin Stefanski’s exit rumors

The Cleveland Browns are not in the best of moments, but at least they seem to have Shedeur Sanders locked into the starting quarterback slot. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski is on the hot seat and Myles Garrett is opening up his mind about it.

With Stefanski’s future up in the air, you’d think the stars would either back him up or stay distant. Garrett chose the intrigue. He was clear about what he wants, but didn’t precisely took a side. “I want things to be successful, however that looks.” But it didn’t end there.

Garrett also said there’s been “more downs than ups” in the Stefanski tenure. “I’m committed to winning,” Garrett added. “As long as the team and organization are doing so and committed to that same thing, I’m all on board. If we’re thinking anything other than winning — tanking or rebuilding — that’s not me.”

Stefanski has really big highs and very steep lows

Garrett has a point. There’s been more downs than ups. In six seasons, Stefanski has gone to the playoffs just twice. However, both times, he got Coach of the Year accolades. Still, that doesn’t erase the other four years of below .500 results. Stefanski’s record is 44-56 in 100 games played.

Kevin Stefanski, coach of the Cleveland Browns

Now, to be fair with Stefanski, he has been dealt with tough hands across the years. In 2020 and 2021, he had Baker Mayfield. In 2022, it was Jacoby Brissett and then Deshaun Watson, who shared 2023 with Joe Flasso, PJ Walker, Dorian Thompson Robinson and Jeff Driskel. All starting at least one game. The 2024 NFL season saw Watson, DTR and then Jameis Winston and Bailey Zappe. This year, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders all played under center.

Garrett might be regretting his decision to stay

Myles Garret has always said he is focused on winning. Even requesting a trade from the team a while back because of the team’s situation. However, as they say ‘money talks‘ and that happened. Garrett ended up seeing the dollar signs and stayed with the Browns after signing a four-year, $160 million deal in March, 2025.

Less than a season later, he is already out of the playoffs and with little chances of success in the horizon. Hence, he might be regretting signing that deal, especially because he would’ve gotten the money elsewhere. Look at Micah Parsons for instance. Garrett is a sack away from the NFL record but it won’t matter as the team is fully eliminated from playoff contention.