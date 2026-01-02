NY Yankees rumored next target after missing on Tatsuya Imai could involve trading for $15 million ace

The New York Yankees are getting blasted this offseason. It seems like nothing goes their way and missing out on Tatsuya Imai is just the latest hit they’ve suffered. However, according to an insider, the potential target after missing on the Japanese is an ace too.

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Yankees could go for Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers. Kirschner also mentioned other two names. “Freddy Peralta, MacKenzie Gore, and Sandy Alcantara are possible targets on the trade market, but each pitcher will likely cost the Yankees big time in prospect capital,” Kirschner said.

Peralta looks like the likeliest candidate. He is one of the best pitchers in the MLB but is on the trade block because of his soon-to-expire contractual situation. The deal could be around $15 million per year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peralta could be a massive addition to the rotation

If the Yankees add Peralta to a rotation that already has names like Gerritt Cole and Clarke Schmidt, it could be an absolute massive move for the Bronx Bombers. It would also minimize the pressure on both Cole and Schmidt, who are recovering from major injuries.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers

Advertisement

The trade would also have to involve a starting pitcher alongside some other prospects to get Peralta. A trade would also involve a subsequent contract extension. With Imai going to the Astros, Peralta could be the one to salvage the Yankees whiffs this offseason.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade rumors gain momentum amid Cody Bellinger uncertainty

Peralta is absolutely incredible when healthy

Peralta led the NL with 17 wins last season during his All-Star campaign. He had a 2.70 ERA and had 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings pitched. Peralta was fifth in the Cy Young votation.

Advertisement

At 29 years old, he still has plenty of years of good production ahead of him. While he suffered right shoulder injuries and groin issues before that might have affected his pitch counts, when healthy, Peralta is elite.