Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies shift focus to 3-time silver slugger after latest offseason moves

After completing key offseason additions, the Philadelphia Phillies have shifted their focus to retaining a 3-time Silver Slugger as their next major roster priority.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Kyle Schwarber, recently re‑signed with the Phillies.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesKyle Schwarber, recently re‑signed with the Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies have been active this offseason, reinforcing their lineup while signaling that their most important decision may still be ahead. After bringing back Kyle Schwarber and adding Adolis Garcia, the front office has gradually shaped a roster designed to contend in 2026.

Those moves addressed major needs in the outfield and middle of the order, but they also clarified what remains unresolved. As the Phillies close in on the final phase of their winter planning, attention has shifted toward one position that continues to define the club’s competitive balance.

MLB insider Robert Murray indicated that the Phillies’ focus has centered on retaining J.T. Realmuto, calling it a long-standing objective since the Schwarber deal was finalized. Speaking on The Baseball Insiders podcast, Murray noted that Philadelphia’s intent has been consistent throughout the offseason.

Advertisement

“Now, their focus has long been, since signing Schwarber, retaining J.T. Realmuto,” Murray said. “(Philadelphia) wants to retain him, but there are other teams in the mix for Realmuto as well.”

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Phillies looks on after defeating the Cubs. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Advertisement

Why Realmuto still matters despite recent decline

While Realmuto’s offensive production dipped last season, his defensive value and leadership behind the plate continue to separate him from internal alternatives. The three-time Silver Slugger remains a trusted game-caller with an elite throwing arm, even as age becomes a factor entering his mid-30s.

MLB Rumors: Phillies’ Bryce Harper teammate could be ‘x-factor’ in Alex Bregman pursuit

see also

MLB Rumors: Phillies’ Bryce Harper teammate could be ‘x-factor’ in Alex Bregman pursuit

Philadelphia understands the risks of a long-term commitment, but alternatives such as Garrett Stubbs or Rafael Marchan do not provide the same stability for a team with postseason ambitions.

Advertisement

Survey

Will J.T. Realmuto re-sign with the Philadelphia Phillies?

already voted 0 people

With most of the roster set, the Phillies’ offseason may ultimately be defined by whether they can finalize a deal with Realmuto. The outcome will shape not only their lineup construction, but also how confidently they enter the 2026 season as a legitimate National League contender.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
NY Yankees and Phillies target Tatsuya Imai could be close to making MLB decision as he travels to the USA
MLB

NY Yankees and Phillies target Tatsuya Imai could be close to making MLB decision as he travels to the USA

Phillies trade All-Star to Royals to create room for more offseason moves that might affect JT Realmuto
MLB

Phillies trade All-Star to Royals to create room for more offseason moves that might affect JT Realmuto

Phillies rumors: A former RHP from last season is reportedly on the trading block for the offseason
MLB

Phillies rumors: A former RHP from last season is reportedly on the trading block for the offseason

Miami Heat’s stance on Lakers offseason target Andrew Wiggins has reportedly changed
NBA

Miami Heat’s stance on Lakers offseason target Andrew Wiggins has reportedly changed

Better Collective Logo