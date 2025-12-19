MLB Rumors: Phillies shift focus to 3-time silver slugger after latest offseason moves

The Philadelphia Phillies have been active this offseason, reinforcing their lineup while signaling that their most important decision may still be ahead. After bringing back Kyle Schwarber and adding Adolis Garcia, the front office has gradually shaped a roster designed to contend in 2026.

Those moves addressed major needs in the outfield and middle of the order, but they also clarified what remains unresolved. As the Phillies close in on the final phase of their winter planning, attention has shifted toward one position that continues to define the club’s competitive balance.

MLB insider Robert Murray indicated that the Phillies’ focus has centered on retaining J.T. Realmuto, calling it a long-standing objective since the Schwarber deal was finalized. Speaking on The Baseball Insiders podcast, Murray noted that Philadelphia’s intent has been consistent throughout the offseason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Now, their focus has long been, since signing Schwarber, retaining J.T. Realmuto,” Murray said. “(Philadelphia) wants to retain him, but there are other teams in the mix for Realmuto as well.”

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Phillies looks on after defeating the Cubs. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Advertisement

Why Realmuto still matters despite recent decline

While Realmuto’s offensive production dipped last season, his defensive value and leadership behind the plate continue to separate him from internal alternatives. The three-time Silver Slugger remains a trusted game-caller with an elite throwing arm, even as age becomes a factor entering his mid-30s.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Phillies’ Bryce Harper teammate could be ‘x-factor’ in Alex Bregman pursuit

Philadelphia understands the risks of a long-term commitment, but alternatives such as Garrett Stubbs or Rafael Marchan do not provide the same stability for a team with postseason ambitions.

Advertisement

SurveyWill J.T. Realmuto re-sign with the Philadelphia Phillies? Will J.T. Realmuto re-sign with the Philadelphia Phillies? already voted 0 people

With most of the roster set, the Phillies’ offseason may ultimately be defined by whether they can finalize a deal with Realmuto. The outcome will shape not only their lineup construction, but also how confidently they enter the 2026 season as a legitimate National League contender.

Advertisement