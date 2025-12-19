Cardinals’ left-hander reportedly attracting interest from the NY Yankees, Mariners and Orioles

The St. Louis Cardinals are quietly emerging as a team with multiple trade possibilities this offseason. While the free-agent market remains slow, several high-profile players, including Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, Cody Bellinger, and Framber Valdez, are still available.

Among the Cardinals’ potential trade pieces, JoJo Romero has begun attracting attention from multiple clubs. Romero, a left-handed pitcher, is entering his final season before free agency, making him a valuable asset for teams seeking bullpen help.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and Seattle Mariners have all expressed interest in Romero. These teams have reached out to explore potential deals, highlighting Romero as a sought-after lefty in a market increasingly focused on relief pitching.

Cardinals’ trade candidates

Romero isn’t the only Cardinals player drawing trade chatter. Brendan Donovan, the team’s lone All-Star, still has two years of team control remaining, making him a potential centerpiece in a larger package.

JoJo Romero #59 of the Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Rockies. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Goold noted, “Lefty JoJo Romero and infielder Brendan Donovan continue to be popular trade targets for teams… As a run on lefty relievers began in recent days, the Baltimore Orioles were one of the teams shopping with potential interest in Romero. The Yankees and Mariners, among others, have also had some contact with the Cardinals about Romero.”

Which team could land Romero?

Each suitor presents a unique scenario. The Orioles have been aggressive this offseason, adding Pete Alonso and Ryan Helsley, while the Yankees maintain their usual quiet but watchful presence. The Mariners may hold the strongest combination of assets, given their interest in both Romero and Donovan.

If the Cardinals could package Romero and Donovan together, Seattle could potentially offer top prospects such as Jurrangelo Cijntje and Lazaro Montes, creating a deal that might even include a major league starter.

