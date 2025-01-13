The Los Angeles Dodgers have been making headlines this offseason, largely due to their high-profile signings from last year. With four new additions, the re-signing of Teoscar Hernandez, and the potential acquisition of Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki, the Dodgers are eagerly anticipating the start of the 2025 MLB season.

Despite the team’s recent success—clinching another championship four years after their previous title—some key players who contributed to their victory have moved on due to contract limitations. Now, one of those stars may be heading to a National League rival.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic‘s prediction, Dodgers’ pitcher Jack Flaherty could replace former Braves ace Max Fried in Atlanta’s rotation. “He’s the best starting pitcher left on the market, apart from Sasaki, and a potential difference-maker for a contending team,” Bowden stated.

The Braves are seeking to fill gaps left by departing stars, and Flaherty appears to be a strong candidate to bolster their 2025 roster. However, Bowden also highlighted another possibility for Flaherty’s next destination in the MLB.

Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

“I’ve heard a reunion with the Tigers is not out of the question. Flaherty pitched well for them last season, posting a 2.95 ERA over 18 starts before the trade deadline deal to the Dodgers. Other teams linked to him include the Cubs, Giants, and Blue Jays,“ Bowden wrote.

Key issue Braves or Tigers must address regarding Flaherty

While former All-Star player is reportedly ready to sign with any team offering the best deal, concerns remain about the duration of the contract he might secure. According to Bowden, Flaherty will need to pass a comprehensive medical evaluation, which will play a crucial role in determining the length of any potential agreement.

“Flaherty’s medical reports are going to determine whether he gets a long-term contract or has to take a similar deal to that of Walker Buehler, who signed a one-year, $21 million contract with the Red Sox,” Bowden noted, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding Flaherty’s future and the franchise most interested in acquiring him.

What kind of contract could Flaherty pursue?

In addition to Bowden’s insights, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal also weighed in on Flaherty’s contract situation, discussing what the former All-Star might seek in negotiations. “Flaherty is open to considering a short-term deal with high average annual values, according to league sources briefed on the discussions,” Rosenthal reported, suggesting flexibility on the player’s part as he evaluates his options.

