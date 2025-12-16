Cowboys owner Jerry Jones breaks silence with honest message to Micah Parsons after devastating knee injury

Earlier this year, Jerry Jones made the surprising decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Now, the elite pass rusher will miss the remainder of the 2025 NFL season after suffering a serious knee injury, prompting a reaction from the Dallas Cowboys owner.

In Week 15, Parsons tore his ACL during the Packers’ matchup against the Denver Broncos. The devastating injury officially ended his season, drawing reactions from several NFL figures—including Jones—following the unfortunate news surrounding one of the league’s top defensive players.

“I’m sad for Micah. That’s quite a challenge,” Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per Jon Machota. “I wish him the very best on his recovery. Michael Irvin said when he had his big surgery during, I think, his second year with the Cowboys, he said he realized what football really did mean to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And he said the surgery really launched him into the best part of his career, because he got to feel what it might look like not to play again. There’s a lot of ways you can couch this thing. But, Micah, I wish you the very best.“

A major blow for the Packers

When Green Bay acquired Micah Parsons, the move was made with one clear goal in mind: strengthening the defense for a Super Bowl run. Unfortunately, the Packers will now have to pursue that ambition without their defensive star.

Advertisement

Parsons was enjoying an outstanding season in Green Bay following his trade from Dallas. He finished his campaign with 12.5 sacks, just 1.5 shy of his career-high mark in a single season—production that played a significant role in the Packers’ defensive success.

Advertisement

see also Packers’ Micah Parsons breaks silence on season-ending injury

Injuries have plagued Green Bay throughout the season, and the loss of Parsons is among the most significant. During the same game against Denver, the Packers also lost wide receiver Christian Watson. Fortunately, his injury is not expected to sideline him for more than one game, depending on his recovery.

Advertisement

Can the Packers make the 2026 playoffs?

Following their Week 15 loss to the Broncos, the Packers surrendered the NFC North lead to the Chicago Bears. Although Green Bay defeated Chicago in Week 14, the loss dropped them back into second place in the division.

Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two teams will meet again in Week 16, giving the Packers a chance to reclaim first place with a victory. As it stands, Green Bay is currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC, holding the final Wild Card spot as the playoff race tightens.