MLB

MLB News: Mets sign standout former Angels player to support Juan Soto in the next season

The New York Mets are not resting on their laurels after the arrival of Juan Soto and have already signed a former Los Angeles Angels standout player for the upcoming MLB season.

Juan Soto of the New York Mets looks on during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesJuan Soto of the New York Mets looks on during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.

By Ignacio Cairola

The New York Mets made the most significant signing of the MLB off-season so far when they added former New York Yankees Juan Soto, with a historic 15-year, $765 million contract that could be extended to $805 million. However, in Queens they are not satisfied and continue to add more players to their roster, in this case with the addition of a former member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Not only did the Mets secure Soto for the upcoming season, but another former Yankees, Clay Holmes, will join him to bolster the pitching staff for the campaign that begins in March 2025, where New York will try to achieve its goal of winning the World Series.

At the same time, in the last few hours, the Mets’ roster continues to grow. In this case, after the addition of Holmes, Soto’s team decided to sign former Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning to a one-year contract.

The details of Griffin Canning’s deal with the Mets

Canning’s one-year contract is far from a market-breaking deal. As reported by The Athletic, Canning’s deal with the Mets was signed for $4.25 million, a figure that could increase to a total of $5.25 million depending on potential bonuses and goals with the Mets.

Griffin Canning pitches during a MLB game

Griffin Canning, Juan Soto’s new teammate at the Mets

Griffin Canning’s career in MLB

Canning, who is 28 years old, has spent his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Angels. Last season, he made 31 starts and pitched 171.2 innings. Despite an extended absence in 2022, his numbers have shown an inconsistency that can be improved, so the Mets will look to get him back to his best for the 2025 MLB.

Clay Holmes to also help Soto at Mets

Soto’s presence as a key figure for the Mets next season is accompanied by the arrival of Clay Holmes. The right-handed pitcher has signed a three-year, $38 million contract with New York, which will allow him to join his former Yankees teammate in the hunt for a championship. Holmes is an exciting opportunity to bolster the pitching staff.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

