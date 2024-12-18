The New York Mets remain unstoppable in their efforts to strengthen their roster for the next MLB season. After acquiring Juan Soto from the New York Yankees, they have now secured the services of relief pitcher Clay Holmes.

Holmes, who gained recognition as a dominant reliever with the New York Yankees, is ready to embrace a new challenge: transitioning to a starting role. The right-hander signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Mets, as reported by Mike Puma of The New York Post.

With their rotation in need of reinforcement, the Mets saw Holmes as an intriguing opportunity. The team, active in the free-agent market, aims to bolster its pitching staff and solidify its chances of securing a postseason spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holmes has long harbored the desire to return to the starting rotation. “It has always been there,” Holmes said about his aspiration to start again, according to Dan Martin of The New York Post. “Early in the offseason, I met with a few teams that had some interest and it opened the door for more serious conversations,” Holmes added. “I didn’t want to look back at the end of my career and say, ‘Man, what could have come of that?’ Deep down, I had a passion for it.”

Advertisement

Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees pitches during the seventh inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Juan Soto and Clay Holmes Reunite as Teammates

Holmes recently spoke about his former Yankees teammate, Juan Soto, and shared his thoughts on reuniting with him at the Mets. “I got to see one year of what he’s capable of, and it’s incredible,” Holmes said. “Deep down, I can’t lie, I made my decision because I think it’s the best place, but hopefully [I thought] maybe Juan sees this and sees the water’s fine and heads over here.”

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton's powerful response to Juan Soto's Mets move shakes Yankees fans

A New Challenge for Holmes as a Mets Starter

Transitioning to a starting role presents both opportunities and challenges for Holmes. His durability and ability to handle more innings will be critical to his success. Additionally, he will need to adjust his pitch repertoire to fit the demands of starting in the rotation.

The Mets are optimistic that Holmes can make a significant impact in their rotation and contribute to the team’s goals. While his future as a starter remains uncertain, Holmes’ determination and talent position him as a player to watch in MLB.

Advertisement