MLB Rumors: Dodgers reportedly eyeing star acquisition from a different Asian market

When your own fans affectionately dub you “Los Japanese Dodgers,” it’s not without reason. The standout talent from Japan has been instrumental in helping the Los Angeles Dodgers secure their last two consecutive MLB championships. Now, reports suggest the team is looking to explore another Asian market.

According to The Chosun Daily from South Korea, the Dodgers are allegedly considering a trade for Korean star Sung-Mun Song. “The posting fees for Murakami and Okamoto are too high. In contrast, Song Sung-mun’s posting value is approximately 12.5 million dollars, just one-tenth of Murakami’s level,” the daily noted regarding the Korean standout.

Set to play at third base, Mun Song could be a strategic addition to the Dodgers’ roster, allowing them to strengthen their lineup without overspending. While there’s enthusiasm surrounding Munetaka Murakami, the high price might be a significant consideration for the Dodgers franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A factor the Dodgers must take into account is the need to finalize a decision by December 25, the deadline for the player to sign an agreement to join the MLB for the upcoming season.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Mun Song’s stats in South Korea

After nine seasons playing in his country’s baseball league, Mun Song has demonstrated remarkable progress in his statistics over recent years, especially in 2025, showcasing his talent and skill on the field.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Dodgers reportedly eyeing specific player for potential offseason trade

With a batting average of .315, 26 home runs, and 90 runs batted in last season, he has captured the attention of leagues beyond South Korea. Over 144 games in 2025, he also tallied 25 stolen bases and 68 walks.

Advertisement

As the Dodgers aim to defend their title in 2026, adding talent without breaking the bank is a priority, and the Korean player could be an ideal addition. The team already boasts Japanese stars like Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, making it a fitting environment for Mun Song.

SurveyCould Mun Song be a great addition to the Dodgers in case that happens? Could Mun Song be a great addition to the Dodgers in case that happens? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement