MLB Rumors: Dodgers reportedly eyeing specific player for potential offseason trade

The reigning champions are generating significant buzz this offseason concerning potential trades and player movements, particularly those involving the Los Angeles Dodgers. Numerous names have surfaced, and fans are eagerly anticipating potential developments.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand has reported that the Dodgers’ top 2024 prospect might be open for trade this offseason. “Although the Dodgers currently lack another catcher on their 40-man roster, they’re not desperate to move Rushing. However, utilizing him as a major trade piece wouldn’t be surprising,“ Feinsand noted.

Feinsand explained that this potential move stems from recent roster adjustments made by the Dodgers. With Will Smith under contract through 2033, Rushing’s future role on the team remains uncertain.

In this scenario, the young 2024 prospect could be crucial for acquiring talent from free agency. Additionally, Rushing’s exceptional skills make him an attractive addition to any roster.

Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is congratulated.

Rushing’s first-year stats with the Dodgers

In his MLB debut season, Rushing not only posted impressive statistics but also demonstrated exceptional talent. Remarkably, he clinched a World Series title in his rookie year, a feat not many players can boast.

As a catcher, Rushing recorded 365 defensive chances and 349 putouts over 41 games, starting in 37. Offensively, he made 142 plate appearances, collecting 29 hits, 15 runs, 4 home runs, and 24 RBIs.

Given these stats, other franchises might be very interested in acquiring this young catcher. If the Dodgers decide to make him available for trade, he could have a significant impact on any MLB team.

