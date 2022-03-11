Now that baseball is back, so is free agency. That means that multiple teams will look to sign veteran star Freddie Freeman, including the Yankees and Dodgers.

Several months ago, no one would even entertain the thought of Freddie Freeman ever leaving the Atlanta Braves. But now that baseball is finally back, that possibility seems more and more likely by the day.

Freeman and the Braves didn't instantly agree on a new deal as most insiders expected. And while that doesn't mean that both parties are inevitably heading towards a divorce, it doesn't prevent him from listening to other offers, either.

Over the past couple of months, the Los Angeles Dodgers have shown their interest in signing the World Series champion. But now, it seems like they'll have to go to war with multiple AL East teams for his services.

MLB Rumors: Yankees, Jays, And Rays To Compete With Dodgers To Sign Freddie Freeman

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have a "sincere" interest in the longtime Atlanta Braves first baseman, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, who adds that some in the industry believe he could be the next top-tier free agent to sign a contract," wrote Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report.

"However, the Dodgers will face stiff competition for the 2020 National League MVP," Walsh added. "According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Tampa Bay Rays have already made Freeman an offer. In addition, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays have been linked to the veteran. And, of course, the Braves are interested in retaining the five-time All-Star who has spent his entire 12-year career with the franchise."

Freeman is one of the most reliable infielders in the league, not to mention a leader and well-respected member of the MLB community. But as such, he'll also demand a big salary. Now, it'll be up to what team is willing to spend the most to sign the veteran first baseman.