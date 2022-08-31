Even though they're thriving with their current teams, these three superstars could opt out of their contracts and become free agents next season.

Major League Baseball is full of stars, but just a handful of them could truly be considered superstars. That's why they have so many perks on their contracts, including opt-outs to become free agents.

MLB's free agency frenzy is always exciting. All major transactions are on hold while some of the best players choose their next destinations, and there's always someone willing to one-up or outbid their current team.

With that in mind, some of the best players in the game could try and opt out of their current deals to get paid even more in the future. Here, we're going to let you know the three best players that might do that next season.

MLB News: 3 Superstars That Could Become Free Agents

3. Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa was rumored to join the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers before joining the Minnesota Twins. Still, he's been tangled in rumors of an opt-out since the start of the season, and that hasn't changed the slightest.

The Twins have been better than expected and are still in the Wild Card race. They could even wind up winning their division. But if they go through another of their late-season meltdowns, then expect him to leave.

2. Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado should be at the top of the National League MVP race this season. He's been as spectcular as always on defense, and is having one of the best offensive years of his career, even away from Coors Field.

The St. Louis Cardinals are trying to go all-in this season, as they're not getting any younger. So, depending on how their offseason goes, the former Colorado Rockies superstar could pursue a new path.

1. Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom has already made it clear that he plans to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. He's the best pitcher in the game by a long stretch and should be paid as such once he becomes a free agent.

While deGrom has never hinted at leaving the Mets, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly ready to make him an offer he can't refuse. deGrom is a spectacular player, and only injury could prevent him from getting a massive paycheck.