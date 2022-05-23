With nearly 40 games already on the books, let's take a look at the top two leading MVP candidates for both the American League and National League.

As it usually happens, the 2022 MLB season has made a fool out of some insiders. This season has been as exciting as it's been unpredictable. Some may say it's because of the shortened Spring Training.

With nearly forty games already on the record books, we can already figure out what teams will be in postseason contention until the end of the campaign. We can also rule out some that'll likely be sellers towards the trade deadline.

With that in mind, we can also take a look at those who've stolen all the headlines thus far. Here, we'll take a look at the leading candidates for MVP in both the National and the American League.

2022 MLB MVP Candidates: National League

Paul Goldschmidt

After a somewhat subpar season, Paul Goldschmidt is proving to be just like a fine wine. The St. Louis Cardinals star is turning back the clock this season. He's slashing .342/.409/.566 with 29 RBIs and a wRC+ of 179.

Goldschmidt has been one of the most versatile players in the Majors in the past two decades. Despite not standing out for his power, he continues to find ways to get in base night in and night out.

Manny Machado

Manny Machado has put the San Diego Padres on his back to start the season. That's one of the biggest reasons why they've been a dominant team despite not having Fernando Tatis Jr for the first stretch of the campaign.

Machado is slashing .358/.430/.576 with an absurd OPS of 1.006. He's hit eight homers with 25 RBIs and a wRC+ of 186. The best part is that his numbers will only go up once Tatis Jr is back on the field.

2022 MLB MVP Candidates: American League

Mike Trout

Death, taxes, and Mike Trout being an MVP candidate. If he was near the top of the voting when the Los Angeles Angels were bad, what would you expect now that they're an actual contender?

Trout has shut down all concerns about his health this season. He's slashing .310/.422/.667 with an OPS of 1.089. He's got 11 homers, 24 RBIs, and a wRC+ of 211 and continues to be one of the finest entertainers in the league.

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge decided to bet on himself this season, and it looks like it's going to pay off. He turned down a massive contract extension and now the New York Yankees will have to break the bank to keep him on board.

Judge has been the best hitter in all of baseball this season, and it's not even close. He's slashing .307/.384/.657 with an OPS of 1.041, 14 home runs, 30 RBIs, and a wRC+ of 201. All Rise!