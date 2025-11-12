MLB Rumors: Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly express interest in All-Star relievers from Yankees and Guardians

Just twelve days after clinching the World Series title, the Los Angeles Dodgers are already generating significant buzz with potential roster additions for the upcoming MLB season. According to various reports, the team is considering acquisitions that include key players from the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

As reported by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers have expressed interest in acquiring Steven Kwan from the Guardians. “The Guardians nearly traded him to the Dodgers at the trade deadline, and Los Angeles is expected to make another attempt. The price tag will be high, but the Dodgers certainly boast the prospect capital,” Nightengale noted.

Simultaneously, the Dodgers have reportedly set their sights on two-time All-Star Devin Williams from the Yankees, as reported by the New York Times’ Fabian Ardaya. “The Dodgers are once again in pursuit of a reliever in the free-agent market, which includes at least one familiar target from last winter: two-time All-Star reliever Devin Williams,” Ardaya stated.

These relievers, reportedly on the Dodgers’ radar, could be stellar additions to the roster. Both players had impressive performances last season and could strengthen a pitching staff already fortified by talents such as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki, among others.

Dodgers eyeing other market targets

ESPN’s Jeff Passan suggests another potential target for the Dodgers is New York Mets’ reliever Edwin Diaz. However, he also sheds light on the likely scenarios the Dodgers could encounter in the upcoming offseason.

“The Dodgers are not inclined to offer 10-plus years for Kyle Tucker, nor do they need Kyle Schwarber. Their starting pitching is robust, with seven contributing pitchers set to return in 2025, along with River Ryan and Gavin Stone following major surgeries,” Passan wrote.

Passan further elaborated: “While they have ample trade flexibility, the most evident move is to hope for a successful second attempt at signing a top-tier closer following Tanner Scott’s unexpected decline this year. Signing free-agent closer Edwin Diaz should be a priority.“

Dodgers’ key player to undergo surgery

As speculation surrounding potential roster enhancements continues, the Dodgers have confirmed that Tommy Edman will undergo ankle surgery next week to address a lingering issue.

In this context, the reigning champions are already strategizing for the next season. Having achieved their main goal this year, they are poised to aim for even greater success in 2026.

