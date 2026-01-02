NY Yankees, Dodgers and Cubs reportedly show interest in Blue Jays free agent star

One of the most talked-about names this MLB offseason is Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette, who is currently a free agent and drawing significant interest across the league. The shortstop has quickly become one of the most coveted players on the market, with several major franchises, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs, closely monitoring his situation as they evaluate roster upgrades for the upcoming season.

NY Yankees, Dodgers, and Cubs are reportedly among the teams that have checked in on Bichette, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. While they are not his only suitors, the level of interest highlights how highly Bichette continues to be valued around MLB despite the depth already present on those rosters.

Heyman reported that the Yankees, Dodgers, and Cubs all made initial inquiries, signaling real intrigue rather than casual monitoring. Any team pursuing Bichette would need to make roster adjustments, particularly in the infield, but league executives believe his offensive production justifies those conversations.

For the Yankees, that could mean navigating around Jazz Chisholm at second base and Anthony Volpe at shortstop. The Cubs currently rely on Nico Hoerner at second base and Dansby Swanson at shortstop, while the Dodgers feature Mookie Betts between shortstop and second base alongside Hyeseong Kim. Even so, all three franchises appear willing to explore flexibility if it leads to adding Bichette.

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays plays second base.

Bichette numbers last season

During the 2025 campaign, Bichette hit .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, reaffirming his status as one of the league’s most consistent hitters. Over his seven-year tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays, the infielder posted a .294 batting average, along with 111 home runs, 437 RBIs, and 60 stolen bases, while earning two All-Star selections.

Beyond his production at the plate, Bichette’s openness to playing second base expanded his market. That positional versatility allowed contending teams to consider him without completely reshaping their infield, keeping his name connected to multiple franchises throughout the offseason.

Bichette postseason run

Bichette faced adversity late in the 2025 MLB season after suffering a knee sprain that caused him to miss the start of the postseason. He returned earlier than expected and played through the injury during the World Series, clearly limited physically but still managing to make an impact in the lineup.

In Game 7, Bichette delivered what many Blue Jays fans hoped would be a defining moment, launching a three-run home run early to give Toronto a lead. The advantage did not hold through the ninth inning, but Bichette’s performance reinforced his reputation as a big-game hitter and further strengthened his appeal as one of the premier free agents on the market.

