Dodgers receive key update on Kyle Tucker amid slow-moving free-agent market

The Los Angeles Dodgers could once again position themselves to land one of the top free agents available this offseason: Kyle Tucker. Despite winning back-to-back World Series titles, Los Angeles has been looking to improve, particularly in the outfield, and Tucker represents one of the most impactful additions on the market.

The Dodgers have been linked to Tucker, and the team reportedly received encouraging news regarding a potential deal. His market has been slow-moving, creating a window for Los Angeles to explore options.

MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post hinted that Tucker could consider a short-term deal with the Dodgers if a long-term agreement isn’t on the table. “The undisputed No. 1 free agent hasn’t stirred many rumors since he was spotted touring the Jays’ beautiful spring home at Dunedin… But if he doesn’t mind resetting, the Dodgers could become an option for a short-term and high AAV,” Heyman wrote.

Dodgers open to short-term contract

Previously, Los Angeles was not considered a front-runner for Tucker due to expectations of a lucrative long-term deal. However, the slow pace of his market has renewed their opportunity. According to Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Dodgers are willing to offer a three-to-four-year contract with a high annual average value, similar to what Alex Bregman received in 2025 with Boston.

Kyle Tucker #30 of the Cubs bats against the Giants. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dodgers’ quiet offseason could turn aggressive

While the Dodgers were initially expected to maintain a quieter offseason, GM Brandon Gomes emphasized a targeted approach to roster upgrades: “By being aggressive over the last couple offseasons, we do have a very, very good core in place… It’s being very targeted in who we go out and look to acquire.”

If Los Angeles moves on Tucker, it would mark a significant splash and reinforce the Dodgers’ continued strategy of fine-tuning a championship-caliber roster. The possibility of adding Tucker in a high-impact, short-term deal could make the Dodgers even more formidable heading into 2026.