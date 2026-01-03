MLB Rumors: Dodgers poised as leading trade deadline destination for top ace

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off back-to-back World Series titles, are emerging as a top contender to make a high-profile move at the trade deadline. The team’s pursuit could involve one of baseball’s premier arms, Detroit Tigers’ lefty Tarik Skubal, whose name has been at the center of offseason trade speculation.

With a third straight title within reach, the Dodgers are in a unique position to add a front-line starter without committing to a long-term contract, a luxury most other teams would not have. Their rotation depth, payroll flexibility, and farm system make them the most logical landing spot for a potential midseason addition.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers highlighted why Los Angeles makes sense for a summer deal: “They can even afford to trade for Skubal as a rental if the move leads them to a third straight championship, whereas just about any other team would need to immediately sign him to a long-term deal in order to justify giving up the prospects it will undoubtedly take to land a back-to-back Cy Young Award winner.”

He also added, “If the Tigers fall out of the race, L.A. simply makes too much sense as a landing spot for Skubal — that is assuming he’s not traded in the coming weeks.”

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers.Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Why a July move makes sense for the Dodgers

The Dodgers’ situation is rare: unlike other teams, they don’t need to justify a long-term commitment to Skubal. The focus is on immediate impact, and a deadline acquisition could give Los Angeles the edge in their pursuit of a three-peat.

Waiting until July also allows the front office to assess their own rotation and the broader trade market. By then, they’ll know which contenders are willing to make a move and can strike from a position of strength.

Tigers could benefit from waiting

For Detroit, holding Skubal through the first half preserves leverage. If the Tigers remain in playoff contention, there’s no rush to trade him. If they fall out, urgency shifts to buyers, potentially increasing return value.

Skubal’s elite performance, combined with the Dodgers’ ability to absorb the cost of a rental, makes a midseason deal logical. For Los Angeles, the goal is not to win the offseason—it’s to win October.