The New York Mets are reportedly getting into the final stages of their search of a new manager as only three candidates have made the final cut. Their final decision could come this week.

Luis Rojas' days at the helm of the New York Mets are over and the search of his replacement could be done by the end of this week, according to reports. Rojas left with a losing record across two years and it's time for New York to get back to glory days.

That's why owner Steve Cohen hasn't taken a break over the last few months, as the Mets made a splash to land Max Scherzer in a historic deal, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, and Mark Canha.

So, the next step is to fill the vacancy at the managerial position. While they wait for the MLB lockout to be over in order to make a few more moves to strengthen their roster, they have apparently made a final shortlist of three candidates for the manager job.

MLB Rumors: Three candidates make final cut for Mets manager position

A number of candidates were thrown over the table but only three have reportedly made it to the next round of interviews. According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the ones who remain on pace to get the job are Buck Showalter, Matt Quatraro, and Joe Espada.

Showalter, 65, has the most experience from this list of finalists, having served for more than 20 years in the league, boasting over 1,500 victories and a number of postseason runs.

Quatraro, 48, has been the Tampa Bay Rays' bench coach since the 2019 season. Espada, 46, is craving for his first opportunity as a manager after working for a number of teams in the league, serving as the Houston Astros' bench coach for the last four seasons.

Whoever gets selected will have a challenging task ahead of him. The Mets can't wait to get back to MLB prominence and hopefully make a run to the World Series. Their latest signings are enough to explain how ambitious they are, so the one who takes over will have to deal with such expectations.