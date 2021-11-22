The 31-year-old shortstop and second baseman is on the Yankee radar this offseason as the Bronx Bombers need to improve in the shortstop position.

The New York Yankees need to address their need at shortstop and according to reports the Bronx Bombers have one in their sights. Marcus Semien is one of two shortstops on the Yankees radar, but it is rumored that the time might be now to put Semien in pinstripes.

According to Jon Heyman the Yankees prefer to sign Marcus Semien over Corey Seager. Semien was last with the Toronto Blue Jays and played only one season in 2021.

Despite being in Toronto only one season Semien had a very good year with the Blue Jays. Here is where Marcus Semien stands at the moment and his possibilities in becoming a New York Yankee.

Marcus Semien rumored to be going to the New York Yankees

Marcus Semien was third in the American League MVP voting at the end of last season and in 2019. In 2021 Semien’s produced a career year with 45 home runs and 105 RBI’s.

Marcus Semien earned an estimated $18 million in salary last season and his ability to steal bases could be what puts the deal over the finish line. Corey Seager on the other hand had a more modest season at 16 home runs and 57 RBI’s.

