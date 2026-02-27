Red Sox legend David Ortiz shares candid reaction to the strength of modern MLB players

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz recently shared a candid and humorous perspective on the size and athleticism of today’s MLB players. During a spring training appearance on MLB Network Radio, the Hall of Famer praised the physical profiles of the modern game while reflecting on how much the sport has changed since his era.

Ortiz, a three-time World Series champion with the Red Sox and 2022 Hall of Fame inductee, noted that today’s players are more imposing and athletic than in the past. He explained that during his playing days, there were fewer towering, muscular athletes, whereas now it seems like every player is well-built and explosive.

“These guys’ bodies nowadays, it’s very impressive. I mean, in our days, you could count the tall guys on one hand. It wasn’t many tall guys, very well built. Nowadays, everybody’s very well built. The athleticism you see from these guys now is very impressive,” Ortiz said, per MLB Network Radio.

Ortiz’s funny take on young players

During the segment, host Eduardo Perez asked Ortiz whether the 2026 generation of MLB players ever makes him feel “short” by comparison. Ortiz laughed before delivering a line that quickly went viral with baseball fans.

“Hahaha, kinda, sometimes yes. We’ve got this kid right here, 19 years old, he’s 6-foot-7, I think 270, nothing but muscle. I went to say hi to him — you know how we hug and everything — I thought I was hugging a refrigerator,” Ortiz said.

The evolution of MLB athletes

Ortiz’s comments reflect broader changes in Major League Baseball. Players today are bigger, stronger, and more athletic than ever, with advanced year-round conditioning programs that were rare in previous decades.

Ortiz’s playful admission offers fans a unique glimpse into the contrast between the game of his era and the sport today, celebrating the continued growth and evolution of baseball.

