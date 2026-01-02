MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger receives strong NY Yankees endorsement as NY Mets remain in the mix

Cody Bellinger remains one of the most intriguing free agents on the market, and his future continues to generate buzz across New York. While a return to the New York Yankees remains a strong possibility, growing speculation around the New York Mets has added another layer to the decision facing the veteran outfielder.

At 30 years old, Bellinger is widely viewed as being at a pivotal moment in his career, likely negotiating the final major contract of his prime. After a productive season in the Bronx, he has shown no urgency to rush a decision, choosing instead to gauge how the market values his versatility and recent performance.

Bellinger’s 2025 campaign reinforced his fit in Yankee Stadium, where he delivered both power and consistency across a full season, strengthening his case as a core piece for a contending roster.

Yankees’ endorsement

Despite outside interest, one prominent voice believes the decision should be straightforward. SNY’s Dani Wexelman made a strong case for both sides to prioritize a reunion, citing Bellinger’s on-field value and roster flexibility.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI single. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

“Cody Bellinger is the obvious choice because he was just there, and he performed really well in Yankee Stadium,” Wexelman said during a December 31 appearance on MLB Network Radio via SiriusXM. “He is a really nice fit with the team. He’s an even better fit behind Aaron Judge to protect him.”

Wexelman also emphasized Bellinger’s defensive versatility as a major asset for manager Aaron Boone, noting his ability to contribute at multiple positions across both the infield and outfield—an increasingly valuable trait for modern rosters.

Mets’ factor

Meanwhile, the Mets continue to loom as a legitimate alternative. Andrew Simon of MLB.com recently identified Queens as a potential perfect fit, especially given recent roster turnover.

As the offseason unfolds, Bellinger’s decision could reshape the balance of power in New York—whether by reinforcing the Yankees’ lineup or becoming another high-profile addition across town.