Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger receives strong NY Yankees endorsement as NY Mets remain in the mix

Cody Bellinger’s free agency remains a key MLB storyline as a prominent New York Yankees voice strongly backs a return to the Bronx while the New York Mets continue to loom as a potential alternative.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run.
© Jim McIsaac/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run.

Cody Bellinger remains one of the most intriguing free agents on the market, and his future continues to generate buzz across New York. While a return to the New York Yankees remains a strong possibility, growing speculation around the New York Mets has added another layer to the decision facing the veteran outfielder.

At 30 years old, Bellinger is widely viewed as being at a pivotal moment in his career, likely negotiating the final major contract of his prime. After a productive season in the Bronx, he has shown no urgency to rush a decision, choosing instead to gauge how the market values his versatility and recent performance.

Bellinger’s 2025 campaign reinforced his fit in Yankee Stadium, where he delivered both power and consistency across a full season, strengthening his case as a core piece for a contending roster.

Advertisement

Yankees’ endorsement

Despite outside interest, one prominent voice believes the decision should be straightforward. SNY’s Dani Wexelman made a strong case for both sides to prioritize a reunion, citing Bellinger’s on-field value and roster flexibility.

Cody Bellinger looks on

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI single. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Advertisement

Cody Bellinger is the obvious choice because he was just there, and he performed really well in Yankee Stadium,” Wexelman said during a December 31 appearance on MLB Network Radio via SiriusXM. “He is a really nice fit with the team. He’s an even better fit behind Aaron Judge to protect him.”

Blue Jays add former Red Sox pitcher recovering from injury amid Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker chase

see also

Blue Jays add former Red Sox pitcher recovering from injury amid Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker chase

Wexelman also emphasized Bellinger’s defensive versatility as a major asset for manager Aaron Boone, noting his ability to contribute at multiple positions across both the infield and outfield—an increasingly valuable trait for modern rosters.

Advertisement

Mets’ factor

Meanwhile, the Mets continue to loom as a legitimate alternative. Andrew Simon of MLB.com recently identified Queens as a potential perfect fit, especially given recent roster turnover.

Survey

Where will Cody Bellinger play in 2026?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement

As the offseason unfolds, Bellinger’s decision could reshape the balance of power in New York—whether by reinforcing the Yankees’ lineup or becoming another high-profile addition across town.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
NY Yankees take bold action on Cody Bellinger amid NY Mets rumors
MLB

NY Yankees take bold action on Cody Bellinger amid NY Mets rumors

Ex-Cubs and Pirates OF with brief NY Mets connection joins Tatsuya Imai’s former team in Japan
MLB

Ex-Cubs and Pirates OF with brief NY Mets connection joins Tatsuya Imai’s former team in Japan

Athletics plan more moves after Jeff McNeil trade with NY Mets and Tyler Soderstrom extension
MLB

Athletics plan more moves after Jeff McNeil trade with NY Mets and Tyler Soderstrom extension

Where to watch Al-Ahli vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League
Soccer

Where to watch Al-Ahli vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Better Collective Logo