Top QB prospect in 2026 NFL Draft sends clear message to Shedeur Sanders’ Browns ahead after combine

The Cleveland Browns seem to be the talk of the town after the combine and ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Shedeur Sanders just received a message from one of the top prospects this year.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is flirting with the possibility of going to the Browns, according to cleveland.com. “My dad and coach Monken go way back. They talk often. He texted him when he got the job and they’ve texted a little bit [since], so if I had the opportunity to play for the Browns, it would be a dream come true.” This, obviously would impact Shedeur Sanders’ situation directly.

Simpson is not the first QB prospect to lobby for Monken and the Browns to draft him. The Bama product is one of the best prospects at the quarterback position in this upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

How good of a prospect is Simpson?

Many see Simpson as the second-best quarterback in this class behind Fernando Mendoza. He has high mobility and escapability, which makes him a decent dual-threat prospect. Also, he comes from one of the most respected programs in the College Football scene, Alabama.

Quarterback Ty Simpson #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Simpson has solid mechanics, and when given a clean pocket, he processes the field in a very good way. However, when under pressure, his output declines heavily. His size is also a detriment to him.

Simpson’s projected draft position is in the middle of the pack

If you are a quarterback and aren’t projected to be a top 15-20 pick, the fact is you’re not seen as a top-tier prospect. Of course, it’s not an exact science, but it’s how NFL scouting works. Simpson is not seen as a top-tier quarterback.

Most mock drafts and projections have him as a day-2 guy, meaning a second-round pick. The best-case scenario would be a late first-round pick, though it does seem a bit unlikely. If the Browns want Simpson to compete with Shedeur Sanders, they can perfectly find him in the second round.