Alex Bregman sends subtle message to Cody Bellinger amid ongoing NY Yankees free agency reports

The 2026 MLB offseason is shaping up to be a high-stakes period for two of the game’s most prominent free agents: Alex Bregman and Cody Bellinger. Both players, representing the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees respectively, are weighing options as teams navigate roster strategies, payroll flexibility, and championship aspirations.

Bregman and Bellinger were recently spotted training in Arizona, either together or at the same facility, in sessions highlighted by the Nemesis Baseball performance program.

Both are determined to stay in top form while navigating uncertainty. The posts drew additional attention when Bregman responded to one of Bellinger’s workout posts with a simple but pointed, “Dialed 💪.”

As insiders monitor their offseason movements, speculation continues around Bellinger’s likely return to New York and Bregman’s status in Boston, with no team yet identified as a clear front-runner for the infielder.

Will Bellinger return to the Yankees?

While Cody Bellinger remains a top priority for the Yankees, no deal has been finalized. New York is reportedly well-positioned to re-sign him, but discussions continue as both sides explore contract structure and roster fit.

Bellinger’s elite production, including a .272 batting average, .334 on-base percentage, 29 home runs, and 98 RBIs last season, keeps him in high demand. His defensive versatility in the outfield also strengthens his appeal as a cornerstone for the team’s pursuit of a 2026 playoff run.

Bregman’s future with the Red Sox

For Alex Bregman, the situation remains less certain. While Boston has expressed interest in retaining the veteran infielder, no clear frontrunner has emerged, leaving open the possibility that Bregman could seek opportunities elsewhere.

In 2025, he posted a .273 average, .360 OBP, 18 home runs, and 62 RBIs in 114 games, proving his value both offensively and defensively. His accolades—including three All-Star selections, two World Series titles, a Gold Glove, and Silver Sluggers—underscore why multiple clubs would consider him a game-changing addition.

Both remain focused on health, skill, and readiness for the MLB season ahead, signaling that regardless of their eventual destinations, they are committed to performing at the highest level.