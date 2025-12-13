NY Yankees make final decision regarding versatile infielder Amed Rosario: is he staying or leaving the Bronx?

The New York Yankees have finally made a decision regarding Amed Rosario. The infielder, who played 16 games for the team last season after arriving from the Washington Nationals, now has more clarity ahead of the 2026 season.

Per multiple reports, including Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees agreed to a one-year deal to keep Rosario on the roster. The deal is worth $2.5 million, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. A versatile player, Rosario lined up at third base, second base, and as an outfielder for the Yankees last season.

Rosario also played for the Nationals last season where he was also deployed as a shortstop too. He can play all around the diamond and that versatility is something the Bronx Bombers love to have.

Rosario is also a decent batter

Rosario is not one to fill the stats sheet with home runs or huge production but he is a decent batter. He is known for having good contact, speed, and overall a guy who can hit at the top or middle of a lineup.

He is also a good batter against lefties. His speed allows him to be a proficient base-stealer, though last year he had a down season in that department. He is a very good role player for the Yankees.

Yankees are desperate to get a World Series title

It’s been 16 years since the New York Yankees were called World Series champions. In 2024, they lost the World Series to the Dodgers, but last year, they got dumped in the ALDS round to the Blue Jays in four games.

Now, the Bronx Bombers are looking for a way back to the big dance. This move, while not a blockbuster one, might prove an important one for the team. Any player that can help in various capacities is welcome in the Big Apple.