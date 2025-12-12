MLB Rumors: NY Mets eye top free agent Kyle Tucker after losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz

The New York Mets enter the offseason facing a wave of challenges and opportunities. After failing to re-sign Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz, the team has had to rethink its roster strategy while keeping fans hopeful. The Mets’ recent sweepstakes setbacks, including missing out on Robert Suarez, were underscored as the Atlanta Braves signed the reliever to a three-year, $45 million contract.

One name now surfacing in New York’s plans is Kyle Tucker, a top free-agent outfielder attracting interest from nearly every big-market team. Reports indicate the Mets are among the clubs actively pursuing him, aiming to make a “headline-stealing splash” to offset the high-profile departures this offseason.

While competition remains fierce, with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays circling, the Mets appear undeterred. MLB Insider Jon Heyman highlighted the club’s intent: “Tucker is attracting ‘most all’ big-market teams in free agency. The Dodgers like the star outfielder, but only on a shorter-term deal, per The Athletic. And the Blue Jays had an in-person meeting with Tucker last week.”

Heyman also added, “Those teams, as well as the Orioles, have been joined in the hunt for this year’s top free agent by the Mets and Yankees. Both New York teams have a hole to fill in their outfield and have also been linked to Cody Bellinger, the next-best outfielder remaining on the open market.”

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs hits a home run. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Will the Mets pursue Kyle Tucker this offseason?

Heyman continued further insight into New York’s strategy, noting the team’s desire to make an impact: “The Mets may also be eyeing Tucker in an effort to make a headline-stealing splash after they saw closer Edwin Díaz join the Dodgers on a three-year deal on Tuesday, per a source.” The club is evaluating all possibilities to strengthen its outfield and complement its current roster.

Competition for Tucker remains fierce

Despite their interest, the Mets face strong competition from other MLB teams in pursuit of Tucker. Whether the Mets can land the talented outfielder remains uncertain, but they are clearly in the mix as they seek to rebound from an 83-79 season and a postseason miss.

