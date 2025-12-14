NHL News: Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba send clear messages to NY Rangers ahead of return to Madison Square Garden with Ducks

Playing for the New York Rangers isn’t for everyone. Although Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba did a phenomenal job in The Big Apple, they still appreciate the fresh scenery brought by their moves to the Anaheim Ducks.

Being an NHL player in New York City is a completely different experience than being one in Anaheim. Kreider and Trouba found out just that during the 2025-26 campaign. Both saw their time with the Broadway Blueshirts come to an abrupt end when being traded to the Ducks. Nobody expected Anaheim to compete this season, yet somehow someway, the Ducks are currently sitting in a playoff spot.

As the Ducks head East to take on the Rangers at the Madison Square Garden, Kreider and Trouba were asked about their NHL background. On that note, Kreider dropped a sincere admission on Trouba’s rebirthing in Orange County.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kreider comments on Trouba

“Last year’s kind of a blur. The difference? [Trouba] doesn’t have the weight of the world on his shoulders,” Kreider stated on Trouba, via The Orange County Register. “It’s an incredibly hard thing to be the captain in that city. It’s an incredible honor. There’s a lot of responsibility that goes along with that. And I think being able to come out here and just play without worrying about some of those things might make it a little bit easier.”

Jacob Trouba playing for the New York Rangers

Advertisement

Since being traded to Anaheim on Dec. 6, 2024, Trouba has appeared in 85 games, registering 6 goals, 15 assists, and 21 points. His production has truly improved in the 2025-26 NHL campaign. Last season, the former Rangers’ captain was still being affected by the psychological factors behind such a sudden change.In the blink of an eye, Trouba went from being a captain in Manhattan to being the new guy in a locker room more than 2,700 miles away in Anaheim.

Advertisement

see also 25 greatest New York Rangers in history: From Broadway brilliance to blue-line greatness

Trouba’s statement

Though Trouba never expected the organization he captained to ship him away in such a fashion, there were signs indicating a rift between the front office and the captain. Kreider’s trade came as bigger surprise.

Advertisement

“We’re having fun on the ice and smiling, I just think we’re a little more relaxed being out of the pressure or whatever you want to call it,” Jacob Trouba admitted about the former Rangers on the Ducks. “We’re just having a lot more fun.”

Despite boasting the third-most goals in Rangers history (326), Kreider was traded in the offseason with two seasons left on his seven-year, $45.5 million deal. Still, it wasn’t the worst thing in the world as Kreider joined former teammates Trouba and Frank Vatrano. Now, the chemistry is paying off, and the Ducks hope to prove it as they take on several familiar faces in New York City.

Advertisement