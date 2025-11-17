MLB Rumors: NY Yankees have allegedly plenty of reasons to consider another option beyond Kyle Tucker

The New York Yankees are already setting their sights on next season. Following Aaron Judge’s MVP win in the American League, the team is gaining attention as it looks to enhance its roster, aiming for a strong comeback.

Among the players linked to the Yankees is Kyle Tucker, who played with the Chicago Cubs last season and is poised to become a free agent. Tucker is a player that several franchises are eyeing to make a significant impact next season.

Nevertheless, speculation suggests that despite the rumors, the Yankees might have their sights set on another player who had a stellar 2025 regular season. Cody Bellinger, a key contributor to the Yankees during crucial moments, could be under consideration.

Despite reports connecting the Yankees with Tucker for next season, the situation with Bellinger following his accolades from last season’s MLB awards keeps the conversation open.

Why consider Bellinger instead of Tucker?

With numerous factors to consider when evaluating players like Tucker, Jon Heyman of the New York Post highlighted the possibility of the Yankees sticking with Bellinger, given his previous season with the team.

“Bellinger presents a better option for the Yankees, considering his history with the team and his versatility, unlike Tucker, who excels in just one position,” Heyman explained on MLB Network.

In his previous season with the Yankees, Bellinger was a standout in the American League team in 2025. He posted impressive stats including a .272 average, .334 on-base percentage, .480 slugging percentage, .813 OPS, with 29 home runs, 89 runs scored, and 160 hits in total during the regular season.

