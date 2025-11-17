Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees have allegedly plenty of reasons to consider another option beyond Kyle Tucker

The New York Yankees, with numerous opportunities to enhance their roster, are reportedly considering alternatives to Kyle Tucker, evaluating a wide array of potential strategies to strengthen their team.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs at bat.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesKyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs at bat.

The New York Yankees are already setting their sights on next season. Following Aaron Judge’s MVP win in the American League, the team is gaining attention as it looks to enhance its roster, aiming for a strong comeback.

Advertisement

Among the players linked to the Yankees is Kyle Tucker, who played with the Chicago Cubs last season and is poised to become a free agent. Tucker is a player that several franchises are eyeing to make a significant impact next season.

Nevertheless, speculation suggests that despite the rumors, the Yankees might have their sights set on another player who had a stellar 2025 regular season. Cody Bellinger, a key contributor to the Yankees during crucial moments, could be under consideration.

Advertisement

Despite reports connecting the Yankees with Tucker for next season, the situation with Bellinger following his accolades from last season’s MLB awards keeps the conversation open.

NY Yankees GM Brian Cashman delivers honest message to Cody Bellinger amid offseason priorities

see also

NY Yankees GM Brian Cashman delivers honest message to Cody Bellinger amid offseason priorities

Why consider Bellinger instead of Tucker?

With numerous factors to consider when evaluating players like Tucker, Jon Heyman of the New York Post highlighted the possibility of the Yankees sticking with Bellinger, given his previous season with the team.

Advertisement
NY Yankees could land $102M star reliever from NY Mets in free agency

see also

NY Yankees could land $102M star reliever from NY Mets in free agency

Bellinger presents a better option for the Yankees, considering his history with the team and his versatility, unlike Tucker, who excels in just one position,Heyman explained on MLB Network.

In his previous season with the Yankees, Bellinger was a standout in the American League team in 2025. He posted impressive stats including a .272 average, .334 on-base percentage, .480 slugging percentage, .813 OPS, with 29 home runs, 89 runs scored, and 160 hits in total during the regular season.

Advertisement

Survey

Should the Yankees resign Bellinger instead of Tucker?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
NY Yankees could land $102M star reliever from NY Mets in free agency
MLB

NY Yankees could land $102M star reliever from NY Mets in free agency

Pirates' Skenes delivers a direct message on MLB future amid NY Yankees rumors
MLB

Pirates' Skenes delivers a direct message on MLB future amid NY Yankees rumors

Yankees’ owner Brian Cashman clarifies manager Aaron Boone’s comments with emphatic statement
MLB

Yankees’ owner Brian Cashman clarifies manager Aaron Boone’s comments with emphatic statement

Lewandowski chases Ronaldo record, closes in on Messi with another goal for Poland
Soccer

Lewandowski chases Ronaldo record, closes in on Messi with another goal for Poland

Better Collective Logo