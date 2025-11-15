NY Yankees could land $102M star reliever from NY Mets in free agency

The New York Mets find themselves facing a precarious offseason decision, and all eyes are on Edwin Díaz. After a season marked by highs and lows, the closer’s future has become one of the hottest topics in Queens, especially as the crosstown New York Yankees appear to be circling. The Mets’ front office must weigh loyalty against financial realities and roster priorities as they enter a critical free agency period.

Throughout 2025, the Yankees’ bullpen faltered dramatically, dropping from the sixth-ranked ERA in 2024 (3.62) to 23rd in the league at 4.37. Even midseason reinforcements and the addition of Devin Williams could not fully stabilize the relief corps.

While the rumors swirl, the stakes are clear. Díaz, coming off a five-year, $102 million deal, has shown he can excel under pressure in New York, and the Yankees could view him as a key piece to regain their bullpen’s former strength.

Could Edwin Díaz join the Yankees this offseason?

The Yankees are exploring the possibility of adding Díaz to their roster, alongside plans to address other needs like a starting pitcher and an outfielder. As Ken Rosenthal noted, “While they are set with David Bednar as their closer, they also face the losses of two high-leverage relievers in Williams and Luke Weaver, and Díaz is proven in New York.”

Edwin Díaz #39 of the Mets pitches against the Marlins. Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty Images

How did Díaz perform in 2025?

Díaz’s 2025 campaign reaffirmed his elite status. Over 62 outings, he recorded a 1.63 ERA with 28 saves, proving he can dominate in high-leverage situations. At 31 years old, his combination of experience and familiarity with the pressures of New York makes him a coveted option for any contender seeking stability in the back end of the bullpen.

What’s next for the Mets and their closer?

The Mets will face tough choices regarding salary allocation and roster construction this winter. Whether Díaz remains in Queens or joins a division rival, his next contract and performance will play a pivotal role in shaping the team’s trajectory for 2026. The offseason is only beginning, but decisions on key players like Díaz will dominate headlines in the coming weeks.

