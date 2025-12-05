MLB Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies reportedly sign Japanese amateur talent

One of the teams that the MLB world is looking forward to seeing improve in the next regular season is the Philadelphia Phillies. Following their disappointing finish in 2025, their objective for 2026 is to become a main focal point by securing a spot in the World Series.

In light of this scenario, a report from Phillies Tailgate states that Philadelphia has signed their first-ever Japanese amateur player directly from Japan. Alexandre Jun Yamauti Moreti has reportedly inked a minor league contract with the Phillies for the upcoming year.

Born in Japan to Brazilian parents, Moreti is one of the standout players. He recently graduated from Homare High School in Komaki, Japan, and generated significant buzz this year representing Brazil in the U-23 Pan American Baseball tournament.

At just 18 years old, Moreti has the potential to surprise many in the minors. As a right-handed pitcher, he could contribute to the team at some point during the regular season. We’ve already seen instances in other franchises where minor league players have been promoted to major league contracts mid-season.

The Philadelphia Phillies players on the mound.

Moreti’s player profile

This talent could be a valuable addition for the Phillies. According to data from the U-23 Pan American Baseball, Moreti has also showcased his abilities as a hitter, reminiscent of what Shohei Ohtani does for the Los Angeles Angels, helping them clinch the World Series title in 2025.

While Moreti’s batting abilities are notable, he is primarily recognized for his pitching prowess and his impressive height of 194 cm. Reports from Japan indicate he can pitch at speeds of 91 mph. His talent led to his selection by the Japanese High School Baseball Federation as a professional player prospect, and now the Phillies are poised to bring him closer to that dream.

With this acquisition, the Phillies may have secured an exceptional Japanese talent who was not previously on the offseason radar. They aim to leverage this addition to make a significant impact in the league and become serious contenders for the World Series title in the next season.

