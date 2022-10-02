Even though he's spent his entire career with the New York Mets, Jacob deGrom could spend the final years of his playing days somewhere else.

Not many guys in Major League Baseball history could throw the baseball the way Jacob deGrom does it. He's the best pitcher in the game when healthy, although that hasn't happened very often lately.

deGrom was on the verge of one of the greatest seasons in baseball history before cutting his campaign short due to injury. It took him a while, but he's shown no signs of rust or slowing down since he came back.

But not everything's good news for the New York Mets. The ace has let them know that he plans to opt-out of his contract in the offseason, which is why we'll discuss the three likeliest landing spots for him.

MLB Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Jacob deGrom

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers can offer more money than nearly every sports team in the world, so we know that won't be an issue. Also, they need to fill in the voids of Clayton Kershaw, Andrew Heaney, Trevor Bauer, and Walker Buehler.

The Dodgers are always in the mix for the best players on Earth, so it would be naive to think they won't reach out to the most dominant hurler in baseball. Whether he'll move to the West Coast, that's a whole different story.

2. Atlanta Braves

Joining a divisional rival doesn't sound like something a guy like Jacob deGrom would do, especially after all he's been through with the Mets. But this is a business, and the Atlanta Braves have been quite aggressive in terms of spending lately.

The reigning World Series champions have already put together a solid rotation, but the front office has been clear in its intention to add a world-class kind of ace. Also, some believe they could actually lead the race for his services if he opts out.

1. New York Mets

And, of course, there's always the possibility that deGrom works out a new deal with the team he's spent his entire career. The New York Mets can't afford to let him walk, and it's not just for baseball-related reasons.

Steve Cohen took over and vowed to turn the franchise around for good. Letting their best player go would send the wrong message. They've already committed an absurd amount of money to Max Scherzer, so they won't hesitate to pay up for their superstar.