MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly recoup investment in Rafael Devers after Alex Bregman signs with Cubs

One of the most surprising developments in the MLB world recently was the Chicago Cubs‘ signing of Alex Bregman for the upcoming season. This unexpected move comes on the heels of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora sharing a cryptic six-word message about his future. According to an analysis from Steve Perrault of the Underdog, the Red Sox gain more by let Bregman leave to the Cubs and recoup the invest made for Rafael Devers.

Perrault mentioned that after securing Rafael Devers with a $331 million contract and Bregman for $120 million, the Red Sox made a strategic move by selling Devers to the San Francisco Giants for $251 million. With Bregman now signed by the Cubs, the Red Sox are relieved from the $80 million payout required due to Bregman’s contract opt-out. This maneuver effectively recoups their initial investment in Devers.

Losing a star of Bregman’s caliber is more than just a headline for the Red Sox; it signifies an ongoing effort to reshape their roster. While Bregman is anticipated to make a significant impact by bolstering the Cubs‘ lineup during the regular season, the Red Sox are focused on alleviating their financial commitments to pursue new talent elsewhere.

Projections from Baseball Reference suggest that Bregman could have an even more impressive season in 2026 than he did in 2025, forecasting 66 runs, 118 hits, and 19 home runs, with a .784 OPS.

Alex Bregman at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Red Sox reportedly eye new targets after Bregman signs with Cubs

The Red Sox are recalibrating their offseason strategy after Bregman inked a deal with the Chicago Cubs. In the wake of Bregman’s move, Boston’s front office has reportedly shifted its focus to other potential acquisitions, with Bo Bichette emerging as a high-priority target. However, the pursuit of Bichette is expected to be competitive, as another franchise has entered the race for the star shortstop.

In the quest to bolster their roster, the Red Sox are considering additional candidates who could fill the void left by Bregman. Among the names being discussed are Nico Hoerner of the Cubs and Isaac Paredes from the Houston Astros. Both players present intriguing options for the Sox as they look to strengthen their lineup.

The anticipation among Red Sox fans is palpable, as they eagerly await new signings to enhance the team’s competitiveness. With Bregman off the table and several other key figures from the offseason market already locked into new contracts elsewhere, the pressure is on Boston’s management to deliver impactful additions to the roster.

