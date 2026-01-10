Alex Bregman receives strong six-word message from Alex Cora about his Red Sox future

The saga involving the Boston Red Sox — and specifically Alex Bregman — has yet to reach a resolution. One of the most prominent free agents of this MLB offseason has a chance to return to Fenway, and Alex Cora is hopeful he’ll be able to count on him.

Despite the hopes of the manager and many within the Boston facilities, a resolution still seems far from being reached. While the Red Sox hope to finalize a deal in the short term, Cora sent a clear message to his star regarding the decision-making process.

“The ball is in his court,” Cora said to the press. When asked by the media whether he could see Bregman playing for him again this season, the manager preferred to wait and see how things unfold. “I like the player. We like the player. Let’s see what happens.”

Although several weeks remain before full preparations begin, the Red Sox hope to resolve this situation as soon as possible, while also addressing their other biggest needs for the 2026 MLB season.

Red Sox might make moves on the field

Despite ongoing speculation regarding a position change for Ceddanne Rafaela, it appears the young utility star will likely stay in the outfield for the 2026 season.

Manager Alex Cora recently addressed the possibility of playing second base to help solidify the middle infield, but he quickly tempered expectations regarding a permanent move.

When asked about the potential shift, Cora told the press, “I’ll have to talk to Bres. We’ll talk about that one, but probably not.” While Rafaela’s versatility remains a key asset for the Red Sox, the coaching staff seems hesitant to pull his elite defensive range away from center field at this stage.