What happens to Nico Hoerner and Matt Shaw after Alex Bregman’s $175 million Cubs deal?

Nico Hoerner has spent seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs and was a key contributor last year, posting a .297 batting average with 178 hits and 61 RBIs. Matt Shaw, meanwhile, hit .226 with 13 home runs in his first MLB season. Still, both infielders could now be facing an uncertain future following the arrival of Alex Bregman.

One of the first reports came from Jeff Passan regarding Hoerner. “According to Jeff Passan, the Cubs will now flirt with the idea of trading Nico Hoerner following the Alex Bregman signing,” Everything Yankees wrote on X (@eyyankees).

The reason a Yankees-related source highlighted Passan’s report is that New York has previously been linked to possible interest in Hoerner. While nothing is official, the fact that he is a versatile infielder is enough to fuel speculation that he could be viewed as depth or a potential backup option behind someone like Anthony Volpe.

What happens to Matt Shaw?

Shaw is a top prospect who was expected to reach the majors to help solidify the Cubs’ infield alongside Hoerner and Dansby Swanson. In a projected lineup recently shared by Talkin’ Baseball on X, Bregman is slotted at third base, Swanson at shortstop, and Hoerner at second base, a configuration that could leave Shaw in a utility role for at least another MLB season.

“They’ll have to find a new role for Matt Shaw if he’s not dealt,” Talkin’ Baseball wrote on X about the prospect, who recorded 89 hits, 44 RBIs and 21 doubles last season. Other analysts, including Bob Nightengale, have echoed the idea that Shaw could transition into a utility role.

“The Cubs now can move Matt Shaw to second base and trade Nico Hoerner or simply make Shaw a super utility player,” Nightengale wrote on X. For now, the Cubs will need to make an official decision before Opening Day, especially with additional roster flexibility needed as the team continues to look for bullpen arms.