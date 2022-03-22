Even though we all expected Freddie Freeman to be an Atlanta Brave for life, both parties could never be on the same page. Find out what happened here.

The Atlanta Braves made a decision. They knew they weren't likely to hold on to Freddie Freeman and pretty much put themselves out of the race by trading for Matt Olson. Now, their most iconic player of the past decade or so is heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There's not much more Freeman could've accomplished in Atlanta. He helped the team win its first World Series pennant since 1995 and became a marquee player both on and off the field in Georgia.

However, the organization seemingly refused to give him a six-year contract, which was eventually a deal-breaker for Freeman and his camp. Notably, he didn't even get more money to sign with the Dodgers, just that one additional year.

MLB Rumors: Braves Were Unwilling To Give Freeman A Six-Year Contract

"Once the financial outlook became much more optimistic, they did eventually provide a five-year, $135 million offer after learning Freeman wanted something slightly better than Paul Goldschmidt’s Cardinals deal (five years for $130 million)," Mark Bowman of MLB.com reported.

"But Freeman then said he was looking for a sixth season and his representatives seemed steadfast in finding such a deal for him," Bowman added. "As a source close to the negotiations recently pointed out, there really wasn’t any reason for Freeman to insist on the additional year. Had he still been healthy at the end of a five-year deal, could the Braves really part ways with him?"

Freeman Is Now Closer To Home

Freeman, a California native, will now have to earn the hearts of his hometown fans just like he did in Atlanta. At least, he'll be closer to home and his family after spending the past fifteen years in Georgia:

"At the same time, Freeman is now closer to his grandfather, dad and brothers in the Los Angeles area," Bowman explained. "And while he might lose some of the iconic status he seemed destined to get in Atlanta, he will be a Braves Hall of Famer and there’s a chance he one day adds to the Braves’ representation in Cooperstown, N.Y."

We all thought Freeman would be an Atlanta Brave for life and judging by this report, it seems like it was up to him in the end. But that's just the way things go in this ruthless sports industry.