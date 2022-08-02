Well, it's the beginning of an era. The San Diego Padres have officially acquired Juan Soto and the internet went wild about it.

The San Diego Padres made the biggest splash in franchise history. They traded multiple prospects in return for Washington Nationals' superstar Juan Soto, as well as first baseman Josh Bell.

The Padres have now added two of the best hitters in the league in one of the boldest power moves one could think of. Regardless of their record, that puts them as the team to beat in the National League, even ahead of the Dodgers.

Needless to say, they had to meet a steep price to land the 23-year-old lefty. Also, it's likely that Soto has already reached a verbal agreement with them on a potential contract extension after turning down a 15-year, $440 million contract.

Padres Trade For Juan Soto: Funniest Memes And Reactions

The Washington Nationals got perhaps the best package they could've gotten for their wantaway slugger. The Padres sent SS C.J. Abrams, LHP MacKenzie Gore, 1B Eric Hosmer, OF Robert Hassell III (Padres' No. 1 prospect/No. 21 overall), OF James Wood (Padres' No. 3/No. 88 overall), RHP Jarlin Susana (Padres' No. 14).

As expected, this huge move prompted plenty of reactions on social media. Some are scared of the Padres, and some are still skeptical, but everybody had something to say about this power move from the Friars:

Soto is touted as the best young hitter in the world and a generational talent. The Padres were craving help in the outfield and had a deep-enough farm system and rotation to deal with the losses of the jewels they had to give up.

They will now have two of the most electric players in Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., putting together a contending team for years to come. Also, that would be more than enough to convince Manny Machado to sign another contract.

Look out, people. The Friars are for real this time.