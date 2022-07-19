On the Boomer and Gio podcast the former New York Jet player believes Soto will be a Met by the MLB trade deadline.

The New York Mets continue to be in first place in the MLB NL East standings, but the Atlanta Braves are right on the Amazin’s tail only 2.5 games back. For the Mets help could be coming their way as according to reports Juan Soto is of interest.

Soto recently turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension offer with the Nationals and while the Mets are searching for some added punch to take them to the finish line, cross town rival New York Yankees are also in on Juan Soto.

Juan Soto is at 20 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 78 hits on the season and would not come cheap. According to Esiason he expects the deal to reach the finish line.

Boomer Esiason on Mets Juan Soto trade

On the Boomer and Gio podcast, Esiason had this to say on the Juan Soto matter: “I wouldn’t be surprised if you told me - Aug. 2 is the trade deadline - Juan Soto was a Met,” Boomer said.

The reason Esiason is so sure of the trade is because Mets owner Steve Cohen has not been shy to spend the big bucks, “(Cohen) overall aggressiveness and everything he has done and everything he has tried to build upon, and the reputation he has already built in the short time that he’s owned the team,”

On Soto, Boomer knows the value he’d bring to the Mets, “This guy is a superstar, man. I don’t know what these prospects are doing. Everybody’s talking about this prospect or that prospect. This guy is a generational talent.”