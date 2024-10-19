NFL News: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts loses star veteran from offensive line for next 4 games

Trending topics:
A veteran player will be unavailable for the Philadelphia Eagles over the next four regular-season games, dealing a tough blow to Jalen Hurts’ offensive line.

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
By Richard Tovar

Despite their recent Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts now face a significant setback with the loss of a key veteran offensive lineman for the next four games.

The player in question is Jordan Mailata, who was recently placed on injured reserve. He is expected to miss at least four games, including matchups against the Giants, Bengals, Jaguars, and possibly the Dallas Cowboys.

Jalen Hurts has relied on Mailata since the start of the 2024 NFL season, with Mailata starting the first five weeks. So far, the only detail known about his injury is that it’s a left hamstring issue. Just under a week ago, he was spotted using crutches.

As for a potential replacement while Mailata recovers, Fred Johnson is likely to step in and fill the role for the upcoming four regular season games. He was second option in the depth chart.

Mailata’s Journey with the Eagles

Jordan Mailata has been with the Eagles since the 2020 season and has been a fixture on the offensive line. In 2023, he had a career-high 1,147 snaps, his best season yet. Mailata, originally from Australia, did not play in any U.S. football college program before joining the NFL.

When is the Eagles’ Next Game?

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the New York Giants in Week 7, an away game, and their second since their Week 5 bye. Last week, the Eagles secured a home win, but their last road victory was in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, 15-12.

Richard Tovar

