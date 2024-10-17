NFL News: Steve Spagnuolo sends warning to Chiefs’ defense about Brock Purdy’s threat

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had to address the challenge posed by Brock Purdy. Now, it remains to be seen if the defensive line will heed Spagnuolo's warning.

Steve Spagnuolo and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a pivotal Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 NFL season. The Chiefs remain undefeated and are coming off a bye week, but the defensive coordinator had a message for his players: Brock Purdy is a serious threat.

The Chiefs will face Purdy’s offense at Levi’s Stadium, where the 49ers are fresh off a Week 6 win against the Seahawks. However, San Francisco hasn’t won at home since Week 4 against the Patriots. Despite that, Spagnuolo made one thing clear about Purdy.

“I can’t find a weakness in this quarterback. I mean, every time I watch the film, I’m more and more impressed,” Spagnuolo said about Purdy, who threw for 255 yards, three touchdowns, and averaged 9.1 yards per attempt last week. It was the second time this season Purdy has thrown three touchdowns in a game.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ defense has allowed an average of just 13.5 points per game on the road over the past two weeks, having played only two away games so far.

Not a Super Bowl Rematch

It’s worth noting that the 49ers and Chiefs faced off in the 2024 Super Bowl, where Kansas City came out on top. However, 49ers player Trent Williams clarified that this game isn’t a rematch—it’s just another regular-season contest.

The 49ers have played three home games this season, winning two—against the New York Jets (32-19) and the New England Patriots (30-13). They also lost a close Week 5 home game to the Arizona Cardinals, 24-23.