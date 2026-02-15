Nick Castellanos speaks candidly about Padres manager Craig Stammen ahead of the 2026 season

Nick Castellanos has not wasted any time speaking about his new manager, Craig Stammen. Now wearing the uniform of the San Diego Padres, Castellanos shared his thoughts on his new skipper, describing him as someone who understands both winning and losing.

“He’s very passionate as far as how much he cares … And he’s a player. He’s done it. He’s put on spikes, he’s grinded, he’s felt the feeling of success, and he’s also felt the feeling, you know, when the game doesn’t go your way. So there’s a lot of respect in that,” Castellanos said recently about Stammen.

Castellanos not only praised Stammen but also spoke highly of what the Padres represent to him. As for the manager, it’s worth noting that he played for the Washington Nationals from 2009 to 2015 and later was with San Diego from 2017 to 2022.

Castellanos sees the Padres as the perfect fit

The former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, who hit 17 home runs in Philadelphia last season, said playing for the Padres feels like joining a team that knows exactly what it wants and is focused on winning as many games as possible. He also highlighted the way the organization treats its players as a key factor in his enthusiasm.

“It’s a veteran baseball team. They don’t cut corners as far as what they do to prepare and win. And also, too, is the reputation they have on how they treat their players and how they have their backs. Even if something goes a little bit awry, they still stand with them, and they don’t deviate, I guess, from their commitment to them as a person.”

Last season was not a bad one for the Padres. They reached the postseason but were eliminated in the Wild Card Series, losing 2–1 to the Chicago Cubs. Over the past six years, San Diego has made four postseason appearances, with the most notable run coming in 2022 when they advanced to the NLCS before falling 4–1 to the Phillies.