End of an era: Nick Castellanos’ jersey number claimed by new Phillies figure

Nick Castellanos will no longer wear No. 8, as the number now has a new owner for the 2026 season. The Philadelphia Phillies have reassigned it to bench coach Don Mattingly, who will wear it as part of several jersey number changes made ahead of the new year.

Phillies Tailgate reported the switch on X, noting that Castellanos’ former number now belongs to Mattingly. Other players also made changes, including Tim Mayza, who will wear No. 37 in 2026 after previously sporting No. 54.

Over the course of his 13-year MLB career, Castellanos has worn five different numbers: No. 30 and No. 9 with the Tigers, No. 6 with the Cubs, No. 2 in Cincinnati, and No. 8 during his four seasons with the Phillies. He spent the longest stretch with a single number in Detroit, wearing No. 9 from 2014 through 2019.

Other jersey number changes for the Phillies

Like many teams, the Phillies are making adjustments ahead of next season. Some players have been assigned new numbers upon joining the roster, while others have opted to switch for 2026.

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies returns to the dugout (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Rene Pinto has been assigned No. 35

Alan Rangel switches from No. 56 to No. 57

Daniel Robert switches from No. 48 to No. 18

Lou Trivino switches from No. 57 to No. 22

If any other Phillies player wishes to change his number during the 2026 season, it can be done, but it would come at a cost. Under MLB regulations, a player requesting a new number would be required to purchase the remaining inventory of jerseys bearing his previous number.